© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Phil Lyman’s election lawsuit against Gov. Spencer Cox

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:14 PM MST
Utah state Rep. Phil Lyman, a candidate for governor, addresses nearly 4,000 delegates at the Utah Republican Party Convention, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Salt Lake City.
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
Utah state Rep. Phil Lyman, a candidate for governor, addresses nearly 4,000 delegates at the Utah Republican Party Convention, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Salt Lake City.

Phil Lyman, the failed Republican write-in candidate in last year’s gubernatorial election, won’t be replacing Gov. Spencer Cox in the Utah Capitol anytime soon.

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Lyman’s long-shot appeal to disqualify Cox from the 2024 election, the nation’s high court announced Monday morning.

Lyman’s lawsuit was on a list of “certiorari denied” cases the court released Monday, meaning the justices refused to accept the case and the Utah Supreme Court’s decision not to remove Cox from the 2024 primary ballot will remain.

Last August, Lyman filed an emergency petition to the Utah Supreme Court asking the justices to nullify Cox’s primary election victory. The court, without hearing a response from attorneys for Cox or the state, dismissed the suit a few days later in a six-page opinion that said Lyman failed to state a legal claim or factual basis for his demands.

“His request is based on a view that the Republican Party’s internal rules trump Utah’s election laws, a claim we rejected [previously],” Chief Justice Matthew Durrant wrote in the court’s August decision.

In his suit, Lyman — who received 67.5% of GOP delegates’ support in last year’s party convention but lost to Cox 54.4% to 45.6% in the Republican primary — alleged Cox did not collect the signatures needed to be included on the primary ballot.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
Tags
State & Regional 2024 General Election
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune