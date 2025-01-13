U.S. Supreme Court rejects Phil Lyman’s election lawsuit against Gov. Spencer Cox

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Lyman’s long-shot appeal to disqualify Cox from the 2024 election, the nation’s high court announced Monday morning.

Lyman’s lawsuit was on a list of “certiorari denied” cases the court released Monday, meaning the justices refused to accept the case and the Utah Supreme Court’s decision not to remove Cox from the 2024 primary ballot will remain.

Last August, Lyman filed an emergency petition to the Utah Supreme Court asking the justices to nullify Cox’s primary election victory. The court, without hearing a response from attorneys for Cox or the state, dismissed the suit a few days later in a six-page opinion that said Lyman failed to state a legal claim or factual basis for his demands.

“His request is based on a view that the Republican Party’s internal rules trump Utah’s election laws, a claim we rejected [previously],” Chief Justice Matthew Durrant wrote in the court’s August decision.

In his suit, Lyman — who received 67.5% of GOP delegates’ support in last year’s party convention but lost to Cox 54.4% to 45.6% in the Republican primary — alleged Cox did not collect the signatures needed to be included on the primary ballot.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

