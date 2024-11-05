© 2024 KPCW

Donald Trump wins Utah

KPCW | By Associated Press
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:44 PM MST
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn.

Donald Trump won Utah and its six electoral votes on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The Mountain West state is a rare Republican stronghold that has in past elections only half-heartedly supported Trump, whose brash style and comments about immigrants do not sit right with some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Latter-day Saints, commonly known as Mormons, make up about half of Utah’s 3.4 million residents.

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won in Utah since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Voters have historically favored moderate Republicans in statewide elections.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.
