DWR releases new developer tool to track wildlife migration

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:20 PM MST
More permits might be available to hunt pronghorn in Utah this fall.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
The new tool will give developers insight into what wildlife and plant species live in development areas.

With the population and housing developments spreading onto public lands, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants to help make wildlife a bigger priority for developers.

The DWR has released a tool to provide easy and comprehensive information to help project planners make informed decisions when creating new developments.

The Wildlife Habitat Analysis Tool provides geographic analysis on various wildlife and plant species along with mitigation recommendations and important site and landscape context.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
