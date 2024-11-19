Alterra Mountain Company closes on 19th ski area sale

Tuesday, Alterra announced it purchased Arapahoe Basin, near Keystone Resort, for an undisclosed price.

The nearly 1,430 acre ski area, also known as A-Basin, opened in 1946 and boasts the longest ski and ride season in Colorado.

The resort opened Nov. 2 this year but has previously opened in late October and as early as Oct. 13.

With the addition of A-Basin, Alterra owns 19 winter destinations across the U.S. and Canada including Utah’s Deer Valley and Solitude.