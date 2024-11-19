© 2024 KPCW

Alterra Mountain Company closes on 19th ski area sale

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:37 PM MST
Alterra Mountain Company, owner of Deer Valley Resort, has now closed on a ski area in Colorado.

Tuesday, Alterra announced it purchased Arapahoe Basin, near Keystone Resort, for an undisclosed price.

The nearly 1,430 acre ski area, also known as A-Basin, opened in 1946 and boasts the longest ski and ride season in Colorado.

The resort opened Nov. 2 this year but has previously opened in late October and as early as Oct. 13.

With the addition of A-Basin, Alterra owns 19 winter destinations across the U.S. and Canada including Utah’s Deer Valley and Solitude.
