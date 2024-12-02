Utah Avalanche Center reminds backcountry users of safety after increased activity

The center reported a significant amount of avalanche activity late last week with some slides over 500 feet wide.

Avalanche forecaster Trent Meisenheimer said an unstable layer of snow led to the slides.

“All these avalanches failed because we had weak snow at the base of our snowpack and then we got a storm on top of it,” he said.

Meisenheimer said some were triggered by humans skiing or snowmobiling in the backcountry. The UAC urges recreationalists to be prepared and stay safe in slide-prone areas.

He said, “The best and safest riding conditions will be in wind and sun sheltered terrain under 30 degrees and slope steepness where you can avoid the avalanche danger by being on a slope less than 30 degrees.”

The sixth annual statewide Avalanche Awareness Week continues through Dec. 10.

The center will promote awareness, education and safety with events across the state.

A full schedule of events is available at UtahAvalancheCenter.org.