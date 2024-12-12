DPS encourages Utahns to find a sober ride home with rideshare vouchers

In partnership with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services and a national insurance agency, the DPS is offering vouchers for rideshares to ensure everyone gets home safely.

WCF Insurance is providing 2,500 $10-Uber vouchers at more than 50 bars and restaurants in Utah and Idaho.

The DPS says the best way to stay safe is to have a plan and use the multiple options to get home after drinking including rideshare, designated drivers and public transportation.

As of Dec. 11, 50 people have died on Utah roads in nearly 800 alcohol-related accidents this year. That’s up slightly from 2023 when 47 people were killed.

Utah’s Highway Safety Office reports alcohol-related deaths accounted for 18% of all traffic deaths from 2019 to 2023.