Two Summit County Republicans, former Democrat join Birkeland’s House seat race

The Utah GOP will choose its replacement for the Morgan County native, who serves Summit, Morgan and Rich counties, in a special election Jan. 11.

Birkeland announced she was stepping down before the Utah Legislature’s 2025 General Session and after winning reelection. She cited family obligations.

Of the eight Republicans hoping to replace her, three are from Summit County.

They are Melanie Monestere, the county’s party chair; Ari Ioannides, who narrowly lost the Summit County Council election in November; and Kris Campbell, who might be the newest member of the GOP.

Campbell ran as a Democrat against Birkeland in the general election and lost by a 20% margin. He told KPCW he changed his party affiliation to enter the special election Jan. 2 and said “Birkeland’s decision to resign now, instead of last summer, has taken away voters' ability to choose who will represent them for the next two years.”

The state’s 67 Republican delegates will vote on her replacement.

“When I first ran, I wasn’t affiliated with a party,” Campbell said in a statement. “However, I joined the Democratic party, understanding that my loyalty is to my constituents, not a party line. I’ve always focused on people over parties, and I will continue to do so while in the Republican party.”

A notable element of Campbell's campaign against Birkeland was his identity as a transgender man, a stark contrast to Birkeland, known for passing laws banning transgender girls from girls’ sports and restricting which bathrooms transgender Utahns can use in public buildings.

Ioannides, who serves as a board member for both the North Summit Fire District and Park City Performing Arts, told KPCW he looks forward to representing all of District 4.

According to his campaign website, revamped since his county council race, he’s still running to protect “community character.”

He promised to uphold “merit-based policies in education and government.” Ioannides said Utah banned diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities “but it is not enough.”

Ioannides also wanted to build on Birkeland’s work passing legislation that affected transgender Utahns.

“Building on the important work of Representative Kera Birkeland, I will continue to protect fairness in school sports by ensuring that girls compete on a fair field of play,” he wrote. “Our children deserve schools that are safe, fair, and free from ideology that is out of step with Utah values.”

KPCW The "priorities" section of Ioannides' campaign website is shown here on Jan. 2, 2025.

After KPCW published this story Jan. 2, the sections about "upholding merit-based policies in education and government" and "protecting our children" were replaced. Ioannides is instead running on a platform of fiscal responsibility and affordable homeownership.

KPCW The "priorities" section of Ioannides' campaign website is shown here on Jan. 3, 2025.

In November, Ioannides lost his bid for Summit County Council to nonprofit housing advocate Megan McKenna, a Democrat, by a 1% margin.

He enjoyed strong support in eastern Summit County, which generally votes red despite the county’s reputation for leaning blue.

Monestere hasn’t set up a campaign website and didn’t respond to KPCW’s requests for comment Wednesday or Thursday before publication.

She was elected local party chair in May 2023. Some of the same delegates who voted for her will be voting Jan. 11.

Republicans running in the District 4 special election must file online by Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

District 4 includes small portions of Daggett and Duchesne in addition to Summit, Morgan and Rich counties.

Click here for more information.