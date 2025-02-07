Skijoring competition gallops into Salt Lake City

Visit Salt Lake has partnered with the Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo to host the “Winter Roundup” Saturday [Feb. 8]. It’s a celebration of heritage and family fun, featuring Skijoring, food trucks and family games.

Visit Salt Lake spokesperson Ryan Mack said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” they’ve expanded the events this time after last year’s record attendance.

“It literally was our first rodeo last year, and we didn't know how many people were going to show up,” he said. “We thought maybe, you know, 2,500, 3,000 people. We had close to 10,000 so we knew we had to come back bigger and better.”

Skijoring is the highlight from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mack said it’s similar to water skiing, except horses pull skiers through a timed course of jumps and hoops.

“The fans in the audience will determine who goes to the finals,” Mack said.

The course is made of snow from Solitude Mountain’s parking lot. Despite the recent warm weather, Mack said the course will hold through Saturday.

It runs in front of the Salt Palace between Abravenal Hall and City Creek Center.

