Productions to film in Utah include Oscar winner Martin McDonagh feature

The tax breaks are awarded by the Utah Board of Tourism Development which expects the projects to generate an estimated $12.6 million and bring 400 new jobs to Grand, Salt Lake, San Juan, Summit and Wasatch counties.

Two Hallmark productions from local producer David Wulf were approved, including “Christmas on Duty” which will be filmed in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Also approved by the board of tourism for a Rural Utah Film Incentive was a new film from Academy Award-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh titled “Wild Horse Nine.”

The thriller features actors John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Parker Posey, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Waits.

“Zeus,” a new action-adventure film produced by Eric McLeod, was also approved for the Rural Utah Film Incentive.

And local writer and director Josh Klausner’s new film “(Saint) Peter” was approved for a Utah Motion Picture Incentive.

The Utah Film Commission was formed in 1974 and markets the state as a destination for film and television.

Thousands of productions have been filmed in Utah including “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Forrest Gump” and Kevin Costner's 2024 film "Horizon: An American Saga."