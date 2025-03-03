Bill could block public comment during land use appeal hearings

House Bill 368 seeks to ban public hearings at land use appeals at the city and county level.

The bill has already passed in the House and is now waiting for a vote in the Senate.

Land use appeals allow the public to challenge a specific development approval, and lets developers push back on decisions blocking their projects.

There have been several high-profile land use appeals in Park City that have garnered national attention in recent years.

In 2022 the Park City Planning Commission stopped Park City Mountain from upgrading the Silverlode and Eagle lifts after residents won an appeal.

And last year, neighbors were granted an appeal that blocked the construction of billionaire Matthew Prince’s home on Treasure Hill. Prince is now challenging the city’s appeal in state court.

The proposed ban on public hearings is one component of a massive bill that includes a slew of other land use amendments.

Utah’s legislative session ends Friday, so lawmakers will be in a hurry this week to approve bills for Gov. Spencer Cox’ signature.