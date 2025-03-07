Positions open for Utah wildlife board

The board makes the final decisions on hunting, fishing and wildlife management plans across the state.

The terms for the four positions on the Utah Wildlife Board will begin in August.

The governor appoints members to the seven-person board, but any resident of Utah can submit an application for consideration.

Three of the new board members will serve one six-year term.

One new board member will replace Bryce Thurgood and serve for eight years to complete the remaining two years of Thurgood’s term.

Applications must be submitted by March 31.