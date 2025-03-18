Salt Lake City summer X Games tickets on sale
The summer event at the Utah State Fairpark will kick off June 27 featuring professional skateboarding, BMX and MotoCross events.
More than 100 professional action sports athletes will attend the event’s Utah debut.
After its stop in Utah, the event will visit Osaka, Japan and Sacramento, California.
The 2025 summer X Games will also mark the 30th anniversary of the extreme sports series.
Click here for more information about Salt Lake City X Games events and to purchase tickets online.