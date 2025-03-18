© 2025 KPCW

Salt Lake City summer X Games tickets on sale

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:39 PM MDT
Mizuho Hasegawa during Women's Skateboard Vert Final at 2024 X Games Ventura at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA.
Trevor Brown, Jr.
/
X Games
Mizuho Hasegawa during Women's Skateboard Vert Final at 2024 X Games Ventura at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA.

The summer event at the Utah State Fairpark will kick off June 27 featuring professional skateboarding, BMX and MotoCross events.

More than 100 professional action sports athletes will attend the event’s Utah debut.

After its stop in Utah, the event will visit Osaka, Japan and Sacramento, California.

The 2025 summer X Games will also mark the 30th anniversary of the extreme sports series.

Click here for more information about Salt Lake City X Games events and to purchase tickets online.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver