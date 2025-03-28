Utah Avalanche Center dubs 2024-2025 ‘year of the repeater’

The Wasatch Mountains got their first snow in late October, early November while air temperatures were fluctuating widely.

That turned the flakes into sharp crystals that don’t stick together: facets.

Subsequent storms laid down heavier layers of snow on top of the facets, which slid off. And the facets didn’t melt — they sharpened.

“Part of the reason that we've dubbed this year ‘the year of the repeater’ is that we had those big breaks where those facets that had avalanched pretty close to the ground had a chance to redevelop, and then not get very much snow on them, and then avalanche again,” UAC forecaster Dave Kelly said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

The avalanche center compiled this season’s observations into a blog post this month describing the dangerous trend.

FULL INTERVIEW: UAC forecaster Dave Kelly Listen • 12:09

The layer of facets near the ground became what’s called a “persistent weak layer.”

The UAC found that layer continued to factor into avalanches until at least Feb. 22 in the Ant Knolls avalanche that seriously injured a Midway snowmobiler.

Closer to April, the problem is dormant now, but it’s still there. The forecasters say “you can’t trust a facet till it’s melted.”

And there’s another weak layer on top of it. Early March snow faceted too, which forecasters say caused a series of slides between March 7 and March 19.

Both layers are becoming less reactive as the area warms up, but warm temperatures bring their own challenges. Kelly said the likelihood of triggering a wet avalanche spikes after 2 p.m. during the spring.

The UAC recommends getting out early and getting home early, and always “know before you go.”

There have been five confirmed avalanche deaths in Utah this year, including some experienced backcountry skiers.

The UAC recently published its final report on the most recent avalanche fatality, the Marion man who died on Hoyt Peak at the beginning of March.

Last season saw Utah’s latest ever reported avalanche deaths. Two skiers died in Little Cottonwood Canyon May 9.