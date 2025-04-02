Finnish man missing in Uintas, Duchesne County sheriff says

Onni Llmari Raassina, 28, arrived in Utah March 5, 2025. He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches with short blond hair and blue eyes.

The Duchesne sheriff says in a Facebook post he traveled from Salt Lake City International Airport to the Mountain Home and Talmage area, where he was last seen, northeast of Tabiona.

The sheriff’s office believes he was headed to Moon Lake on the southern edge of the High Uintas Wilderness. The campground there won’t open until later this spring.

In the summer, Moon Lake is accessible by a 35-mile hike from Mirror Lake Highway’s Highline trailhead. State Route 150 is also still closed for the season.

But anyone with information about Raassina is asked to call Captain John Crowley with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 738-1126 or email him at jcrowley@duchesne.utah.gov.