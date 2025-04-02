© 2025 KPCW

Finnish man missing in Uintas, Duchesne County sheriff says

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
Onni Llmari Raassina, 28, of Finland was reported missing in March 2025.
Duchesne County Sheriff's Office
Onni Llmari Raassina, 28, of Finland was reported missing in March 2025.

He was last seen northeast of Tabiona, headed toward Moon Lake in Ashley National Forest.

Onni Llmari Raassina, 28, arrived in Utah March 5, 2025. He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches with short blond hair and blue eyes.

The Duchesne sheriff says in a Facebook post he traveled from Salt Lake City International Airport to the Mountain Home and Talmage area, where he was last seen, northeast of Tabiona.

The sheriff’s office believes he was headed to Moon Lake on the southern edge of the High Uintas Wilderness. The campground there won’t open until later this spring.

In the summer, Moon Lake is accessible by a 35-mile hike from Mirror Lake Highway’s Highline trailhead. State Route 150 is also still closed for the season.

But anyone with information about Raassina is asked to call Captain John Crowley with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 738-1126 or email him at jcrowley@duchesne.utah.gov.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
