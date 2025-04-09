18 University of Utah international students see visas revoked by Trump admin

At least 18 international students and recent graduates at the University of Utah have had their visas revoked — receiving letters from President Donald Trump’s administration instructing them to immediately “self-deport.”

The revocations started early last week, spurring confusion and fear. The state’s flagship school disclosed an initial count of 17 students for the first time Tuesday; it became aware Wednesday of an 18th receiving notification. It is one of the largest tallies, so far, for a single university since the federal government began its nationwide efforts to terminate students’ legal residency status.

A spokesperson for Weber State University in Ogden confirmed another five students there have also seen their visas revoked. Snow College in central Utah reported two students.

Both Salt Lake Community College and Utah Valley University each have three students impacted. And Utah Tech University in St. George said nine students there had their visas revoked.

Utah State University in Logan also said it has students affected but is “not providing exact numbers in order to protect the privacy of affected students.”

The state total, as of Wednesday morning, was more than 39 students affected, given the uncertain count at USU.

In total, about 300 visas for international students and recent graduates have been terminated across the country, according to an announcement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Those have spanned from private schools, like Harvard University, to public schools, like Ohio State University and the University of California system.

Read the full report at sltrib.com.

