Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals have new, familiar owners

The Miller family is back in major league sports.

Five years after selling the Utah Jazz, the Larry H. Miller Co. has taken control of the Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals soccer clubs in a deal worth $600 million, The Athletic reported Friday morning.

New York-based private equity investor David Blitzer will transition into a minority ownership role with the clubs. But the Millers will have final decision-making power, ensuring the team will once again be controlled by a local group.

“One of the things that we realized frankly, and maybe more recently, was that the control owner of a franchise should really be local and immensely embedded in their community,” Blitzer said, according to The Athletic.

Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith sold his minority interest in RSL and the Royals as part of the deal.

Along with acquiring the two professional teams, the Millers will take control of America First Field and the RSL Academy in Herriman and the minor league Real Monarchs.

Read the full report at sltrib.com.

