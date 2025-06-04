Utah House Republicans elect new slate of leadership

The House GOP elected Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, for their next majority leader, picking him over Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield. Moss resigned from the Republican-controlled House effective last week to accept Gov. Spencer Cox’s appointment as executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

Lisonbee previously served as majority whip and Snider served as majority assistant whip, leaving both of those positions up for grabs. Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, won election to be majority whip, while Rep. Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville, was elected assistant majority whip.

“I am excited to work alongside this new leadership team as we represent our caucus and work on behalf of all Utahns,” House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said in a prepared statement issued Tuesday night. “Congratulations to Rep. Snider, Rep. Pierucci, and Rep. Bolinder. This leadership team stands ready to work on behalf of all Utahns.”

Snider and Pierucci have both been rising stars in House leadership, having previously served in leadership positions before taking the higher-ranking roles. Bolinder is a relative newcomer, having first been elected in January 2023. Snider began his legislative service in October 2018, while Pierucci has served since November 2019.

Snider has political experience both in Utah and Washington, D.C. He previously worked as a legislative director for a congressman, former Utah Rep. Rob Bishop, and was a staffer on the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. He has also served as a firefighter for the Paradise City Fire Department and worked in various agricultural roles. He owns and operates a 300 acre farm in Cache County, according to his campaign website.

When Snider was first appointed in 2018 at the age of 33, he assumed the role as the state’s youngest legislator. Now, that title belongs to Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, who took office in 2023 at the age of 25. Previously, Snider served in a powerful position as chair of the House Rules Committee, which decides which bills get committee hearings.

“I am honored to take on this role and grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Snider said in a prepared statement. “Our leadership team is committed to serving the members of our caucus and the people of Utah with integrity and foresight as we continue to advance meaningful policy for the benefit of every Utahn.”

Pierucci — who was also deemed the Legislature’s youngest lawmaker when she first took office in 2018 at the age of 27 — previously worked as director of community relations for another congressman, former Rep. Chris Stewart, and as development director for the conservative think tank Sutherland Institute.

As a lawmaker, Pierucci most recently served as chair of the House Education Committee. One of the most high-profile and controversial pieces of legislation she ran included the creation of the state’s “school choice” voucher program, named Utah Fits All, which a district court judge recently ruled as unconstitutional. State leaders said they would appeal the ruling to the Utah Supreme Court.

“I am thankful for the trust our Majority Caucus has placed in me,” Pierucci said in a statement. “Our leadership team is energized and ready to represent our caucus as we work to make a lasting impact for families and communities across our state.”

Bolinder owns a family construction company, according to his campaign website. He’s affiliated with the Utah Manufacture Association and lists Grantsville High School as his education, according to his legislative page. Last year, he was selected to serve as chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee.

“It’s an honor to earn the trust of my colleagues,” Bolinder said. “I’m eager to get to work, to listen, and to help ensure every voice in our caucus, and every Utahn, is represented.”

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.