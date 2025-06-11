This Utah house listed at $72.5 million could become the most expensive ever sold in the state

It doesn’t have its own, private lift or direct-to-lift access. It’s not even ski-in, ski-out. But the mountain home vying to become the most expensive residential property in Utah history doesn’t necessarily need those amenities.

With more than 7,000 acres with 3,000 feet of elevation gain, the buyers could build their own private ski paradise.

“I think it would be more of a snowcat/backcountry thing, like, friends and family and guests more than a potential public ski resort, right?” said Tim Anderson, the property’s broker through the Montana-based Swan Land Company. “It certainly gets a lot of snow, and there’s a strong winter component up there.”

If that seems like too much effort, though, the Morgan County property is located an hour from five public ski resorts: Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, Powder Mountain, Nordic Valley and Snowbasin.

It’s also near “dozens” of golf courses, a few miles from water skiing and paddleboarding at East Canyon Reservoir and has trout fishing and big game hunting right outside the door of the 6,537-square-foot main house.

It’s for that reason, Anderson said, the property is worth its $72.5 million price tag.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.