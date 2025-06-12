© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Avalanche Center reports 5 deaths, 800 avalanches in 2024-2025 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM MDT
Some early season avalanches can be seen on the side of Timpanogos.
Utah Avalanche Center
Some early season avalanches can be seen on the side of Timpanogos.

The Utah Avalanche Center saw more than 800 reported avalanches in the backcountry during the 150-day season, that’s almost 100 less than last year.

In its annual report, the center said Utah saw five avalanche deaths this year. In the 2023-2024 ski season two skiers died in Utah avalanches.

The UAC said this is the highest number of avalanche fatalities in four years.

Forecasters say the long-lasting persistent weak layer was a key factor in all five deaths. A persistent weak layer is a part of the snowpack that resists bonding to the rest of the snowpack.

Out of the 803 reported avalanches during the 2024-2025 season, 366 of those were human-triggered with 73 people caught and carried and 13 buried.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver