Utah Avalanche Center reports 5 deaths, 800 avalanches in 2024-2025 season

In its annual report , the center said Utah saw five avalanche deaths this year. In the 2023-2024 ski season two skiers died in Utah avalanches.

The UAC said this is the highest number of avalanche fatalities in four years.

Forecasters say the long-lasting persistent weak layer was a key factor in all five deaths. A persistent weak layer is a part of the snowpack that resists bonding to the rest of the snowpack.

Out of the 803 reported avalanches during the 2024-2025 season, 366 of those were human-triggered with 73 people caught and carried and 13 buried.