Utah Gov. declares Wildland Firefighters Day

The day is meant to recognize the courage and dedication of the people who protect lives, homes and natural landscapes from wildfires.

So far this year, Utah has had more than 440 wildfires, with more than 330 of those caused by humans.

As Utahns prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, Cox is urging residents to be responsible when setting off fireworks or lighting campfires, and to follow local safety guidelines .

As with most of the state, Summit and Wasatch counties are under Stage 1 fire restrictions , which ban the use of open fires except within designated facilities such as improved campgrounds or home fire pits.

The restrictions also ban smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Fireworks or other pyrotechnics are also banned.