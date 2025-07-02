© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Gov. declares Wildland Firefighters Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 2, 2025 at 4:00 PM MDT
A crew pulls dirt back onto a handline as part of suppression repair efforts on the Yellow Lake Fire Oct. 26, 2024.
A.J. Giles
/
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
A crew pulls dirt back onto a handline as part of suppression repair efforts on the Yellow Lake Fire Oct. 26, 2024.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared July 2 as Wildland Firefighter Day in the state.

The day is meant to recognize the courage and dedication of the people who protect lives, homes and natural landscapes from wildfires.

So far this year, Utah has had more than 440 wildfires, with more than 330 of those caused by humans.

As Utahns prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, Cox is urging residents to be responsible when setting off fireworks or lighting campfires, and to follow local safety guidelines.

As with most of the state, Summit and Wasatch counties are under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which ban the use of open fires except within designated facilities such as improved campgrounds or home fire pits.

The restrictions also ban smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Fireworks or other pyrotechnics are also banned.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver