Utah law enforcement steps up DUI enforcement for July holidays

With the Fourth of July around the corner, the Utah Department of Public Safety is calling on Utahns to plan a sober ride before celebrating.

DPS says DUI arrests in Utah have been increasing over the last five years. The department reports there were 11,440 DUI arrests in 2024. That includes 201 DUI arrests during the 4th of July holiday weekend in 2024.

To help the public visualize the number of arrests, the department assembled almost 11,500 crushed aluminum cans Wednesday, each representing a DUI arrest made in 2024.

So far in 2025, there have been 332 alcohol-related crashes and seven alcohol-related fatalities.

To ensure Utahns aren’t driving under the influence during the holidays, more than 200 Utah law enforcement officers will work extra DUI enforcement shifts for the July 4 and 24 holiday weekends.

