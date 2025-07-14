Toquerville cuts ribbon on new bypass route, taking Zion National Park traffic out of town

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Toquerville Parkway will bypass the town, providing relief for locals and quicker travel for tourists going to and from Zion National Park.

About 5 million people visit Zion National Park annually. The most direct route for people traveling from the north is state Route 17, which runs by old pioneer homes in the center of the town of 2,000 residents.

By mid-September, state Route 17 will re-route onto the new Toquerville Parkway that runs parallel to Toquerville Boulevard but skirts around the edge of historic downtown.

The new road is also expected to cut drive times by four to eight minutes for people traveling to Zion.

The speed limit on Toquerville Boulevard is 40 miles per hour, a speed set by the state to keep tourist traffic flowing.

Once complete, the main street of the town will lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour.