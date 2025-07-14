© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toquerville cuts ribbon on new bypass route, taking Zion National Park traffic out of town

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 14, 2025 at 6:07 PM MDT
Springdale, United States: March 10, 2017: Waiting to Enter Zion National Park on a busy morning
kellyvandellen
/
Adobe Stock
Springdale, United States: March 10, 2017: Waiting to Enter Zion National Park on a busy morning

As Heber City and the Utah Department of Transportation work to improve traffic flow on US-40 from state Route 32 to US-189, a similar bypass route in southern Utah opens later this year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Toquerville Parkway will bypass the town, providing relief for locals and quicker travel for tourists going to and from Zion National Park.

About 5 million people visit Zion National Park annually. The most direct route for people traveling from the north is state Route 17, which runs by old pioneer homes in the center of the town of 2,000 residents.

By mid-September, state Route 17 will re-route onto the new Toquerville Parkway that runs parallel to Toquerville Boulevard but skirts around the edge of historic downtown.

The new road is also expected to cut drive times by four to eight minutes for people traveling to Zion.

The speed limit on Toquerville Boulevard is 40 miles per hour, a speed set by the state to keep tourist traffic flowing.

Once complete, the main street of the town will lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver