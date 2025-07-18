How to stay safe around mountain goats while hiking this summer

The DWR said Utah is home to about 1,500 mountain goats. The animals can be found in high-elevation mountain areas with rugged, rocky alpine terrain.

The DWR said the largest herds in the state are in Summit County’s Uinta Mountains. Herds are also scattered throughout the Wasatch Mountain Range including Mount Timpanogos and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The DWR said hikers are most likely to encounter nanny and baby, or kid, mountain goats in meadow areas during the summer months. They give birth around late May and then join up to form a large nursery herd.

Male goats are typically more aggressive during the breeding season around November.

Wildlife experts say if hikers encounter mountain goats , give the animals plenty of space, 150 feet or more, and keep dogs leashed and under control at all times.

If a mountain goat approaches you, slowly back away, putting distance between you and the animal. If it continues approaching, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare it away.

The DWR also said to never feed a mountain goat or allow it to lick your skin.