U.S. House Committee recommends removing grizzly from Endangered Species Act

Sydney Weaver
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
This photo provided by Grand Teton National Park shows Grizzly bear No. 399 and her one-year-old cub after emerging from hibernation, May 16, 2023.
C. Adams / AP
/
National Park Service
This photo provided by Grand Teton National Park shows Grizzly bear No. 399 and her one-year-old cub after emerging from hibernation, May 16, 2023.

The grizzly bear is one step closer to being removed from the Endangered Species list after a U.S. House Committee vote.

The Utah News Dispatch reports three Republican representatives in Wyoming and Montana introduced the 2025 Grizzly Bear State Management Act.

It would remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem of grizzlies from the Endangered Species Act, restoring a 2017 ruling from the first Trump administration. Under President Biden, the ruling was reversed, keeping the grizzly under federal protection.

Last week more than 50 conservation organizations signed onto a letter urging representatives to vote against the legislation.

In the end, the committee voted 20-19 along party lines to recommend removing the grizzly from the protected list.

A vote before the full House has not yet been settled.

Grizzly bears can be found in Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming. They have not been confirmed in Utah since 1923.
Sydney Weaver
