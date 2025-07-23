Utah sees 77 new wildfires in 7 days amid dry summer

That’s up from the 625 recorded by mid-July last year. The good news is the number of human-caused fires is down.

Humans sparked about 69% of the fires this year. In 2024, that number was around 75%.

Utah Fire Info reports, in recent years, 2021 holds the record with more than 720 wildfires by the end of July.

Fire officials are reminding Utah residents to stay smart over Pioneer Day weekend as Stage 1 fire restrictions continue throughout the state.

Fireworks are prohibited in all of Summit County and only allowed in some parts of Wasatch County through Friday, July 25. Check your local firework rules and restrictions.