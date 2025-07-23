© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah sees 77 new wildfires in 7 days amid dry summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:18 PM MDT
The Gap Wildfire off Highway 50 near Scipio in central Utah sparked on Wednesday, July 9.
Utah Fire Info
The Gap Wildfire off Highway 50 near Scipio in central Utah sparked on Wednesday, July 9.

Utah recorded 77 new wildfires over the last week, bringing the state total to almost 640 fires since Jan. 1.

That’s up from the 625 recorded by mid-July last year. The good news is the number of human-caused fires is down.

Humans sparked about 69% of the fires this year. In 2024, that number was around 75%.

Utah Fire Info reports, in recent years, 2021 holds the record with more than 720 wildfires by the end of July.

Fire officials are reminding Utah residents to stay smart over Pioneer Day weekend as Stage 1 fire restrictions continue throughout the state.

Fireworks are prohibited in all of Summit County and only allowed in some parts of Wasatch County through Friday, July 25. Check your local firework rules and restrictions.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver