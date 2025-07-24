© 2025 KPCW

Utah wildlife division urges safety in big game archery season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:36 PM MDT
A female archer prepares to shoot.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
An archer prepares to shoot.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding archers of safety preparations before the season’s first hunts.

The 2025 general-season archery hunts for buck deer and bull elk are the first big game hunts of Utah's fall season. They begin Aug. 16.

While archery doesn’t involve firearms, the DWR says it still presents risks for hunters.

Those include tree stand safety and understanding your weight and the weight of your equipment before placing a portable stand in a tree.

The DWR also recommends archers ensure arrows are always covered, especially sharp broadhead arrows.

Wildlife officials say hunters should only take shots within their comfortable range and always know what’s behind the target before shooting.
Sydney Weaver
