Utah wildlife division urges safety in big game archery season

The 2025 general-season archery hunts for buck deer and bull elk are the first big game hunts of Utah's fall season. They begin Aug. 16.

While archery doesn’t involve firearms, the DWR says it still presents risks for hunters.

Those include tree stand safety and understanding your weight and the weight of your equipment before placing a portable stand in a tree.

The DWR also recommends archers ensure arrows are always covered, especially sharp broadhead arrows.

Wildlife officials say hunters should only take shots within their comfortable range and always know what’s behind the target before shooting.

