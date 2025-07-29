DWR inspects 13K boats for 'STD of the Sea' over Pioneer Day

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah State Parks officers decontaminated 260 watercraft from Thursday to Monday.

Almost all of the 1,190 boat inspections and 55 decontaminations occurred in the Lake Powell area.

Lake Powell is the only place in Utah infested with quagga mussels and other aquatic invasive species, like Eurasian watermilfoil.

Invasive species can plug water lines and impact aquatic ecosystems by removing plankton from the water, which hurts native fish. The Eurasian watermilfoil can also grow in thick mats that block sunlight and outcompete native plants.

Over the weekend, officers also found 44 violations of laws that prevent the spread of invasive mussels.

Most offenders were boaters who didn’t do the mandatory Mussel Aware Course , failed to pay the Aquatic Invasive Species Fee or remove drain plugs during transport.

There are more than 40 inspection stations at various waterbody boat ramps, on highways and at Port of Entry stations throughout Utah.