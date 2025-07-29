© 2025 KPCW

Utah scientists discuss dangers of Great Salt Lake toxic dust

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:11 PM MDT
An aerial view shows the Spiral Jetty along the shore of the Great Salt Lake, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Howell, Utah.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
An aerial view shows the Spiral Jetty along the shore of the Great Salt Lake, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Howell, Utah.

Utah residents can learn about possible health risks and other impacts of a dried-up Great Salt Lake at a free forum this week.

As drought conditions persist and the Great Salt Lake hovers just above its record-low 2022 levels, scientists are keeping a close eye on the briny body of water.

If the lake dries up, toxic dust storms could blow off the exposed lakebed and spread pollutants like arsenic and heavy metals into the Salt Lake Valley and beyond.

Grow the Flow, a Utah-based nonprofit, is hosting the Great Salt Lake community forum Thursday to discuss public impacts.

The 6 p.m. event features a Q & A session with Brigham Young University ecologist Dr. Ben Abbott, who runs Grow the Flow, and Dr. Kevin Perry, a University of Utah atmospheric scientist and national expert on Great Salt Lake dust.

They’ll break down what toxic dust means for public health, agriculture, recreation and the long-term livability of the Wasatch Front.

The forum will be at Clubhouse SLC on South Temple Street in Salt Lake. Those attending are asked to RSVP before the event to help plan with seating and snacks.
