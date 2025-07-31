25 people hospitalized after SLC Delta flight drops 1,000 feet

The flight was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where first responders met the plane as it landed.

In a statement, Delta said the plane, carrying 275 passengers and a 13-member crew, encountered significant turbulence over Wyoming.

Fox13 reports a pilot told one of the passengers the plane had plunged 1,000 feet as flight attendants were in the aisle with serving carts.

The passenger said flight attendants were thrown into the ceiling and people who weren’t wearing seat belts were projected about the cabin.

The Associated Press reports serious injuries from in-flight turbulence are rare, but scientists say they may be becoming more common as climate change alters the jet stream.

Delta said it had arranged a Thursday night flight from Minneapolis to Amsterdam for the passengers on Wednesday’s turbulent flight.