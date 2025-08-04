© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Fork Canyon closed due to wildfire amid statewide red flag warning

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:28 PM MDT
Crews work to put out the Mill Canyon fire in American Fork Canyon on Monday, Aug. 4.
U.S. Forest Service
Crews work to put out the Mill Canyon fire in American Fork Canyon on Monday, Aug. 4.

Highway 144 through American Fork Canyon reopened Monday afternoon.

A campground in American Fork Canyon was evacuated after a wildfire ignited east of Tibble Fork Reservoir Monday morning.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the fire was reported about 6 a.m. Monday, closing the Tibble Fork Reservoir area and canyon roads, including the Alpine Loop.

The cause of the Mill Canyon fire, which is only accessible by foot or air, remains under investigation.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Toby Weed said the fire had burned about a quarter of an acre and was roughly 50% percent contained by mid-afternoon.

Three fire engines and one helicopter responded to the fire.

The fire was sparked hours before a red flag warning went into effect for most of Utah.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected throughout the state Monday through Tuesday, with the red flag warning in effect for almost all of Utah, including the Wasatch Back until Monday evening.

During a red flag warning fires can spread quickly due to low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver