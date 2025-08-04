American Fork Canyon closed due to wildfire amid statewide red flag warning

A campground in American Fork Canyon was evacuated after a wildfire ignited east of Tibble Fork Reservoir Monday morning.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the fire was reported about 6 a.m. Monday, closing the Tibble Fork Reservoir area and canyon roads, including the Alpine Loop.

The cause of the Mill Canyon fire, which is only accessible by foot or air, remains under investigation.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Toby Weed said the fire had burned about a quarter of an acre and was roughly 50% percent contained by mid-afternoon.

Three fire engines and one helicopter responded to the fire.

The fire was sparked hours before a red flag warning went into effect for most of Utah.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected throughout the state Monday through Tuesday, with the red flag warning in effect for almost all of Utah, including the Wasatch Back until Monday evening.

During a red flag warning fires can spread quickly due to low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.