Wasatch Back gets sneak peak of Perseids meteor shower ahead of main event

The Perseids meteor shower will peak early next week, but people in the Wasatch Back can get a sneak peek now ahead of the big show.

Considered to be the most visual meteor shower of the year, NASA says Perseids frequently leave long “wakes” of light and color behind them.

About 50 to 100 meteors per hour can be seen originating from the Perseus constellation. In Utah, the constellation sits in the northeastern sky.

The best times to watch the shower are after midnight and during the pre-dawn hours when the night sky is darkest.

Wasatch Back residents can catch the show through Aug. 23 with its peak Aug. 12 to Aug. 13.