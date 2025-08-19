A Utah university is ‘pioneering’ a new, faster and cheaper bachelor’s degree

In the same amount of time that the original “Star Trek” series was on air and the DeLorean car was manufactured, you can now get a bachelor’s degree in Utah.

Weber State University, just north of Salt Lake City, received the approval needed last week to move forward with an accelerated three-year degree. That means it can start offering the program this fall semester.

The official sanction is a milestone. It marks the first public university in the state to offer a 90-credit bachelor’s program. The specialized path is meant to get interested students in and out of school faster than the traditional 120 credit hours, or four years.

That’s been a major push from Utah lawmakers, who have grown increasingly vocal about the growing costs of higher education. Students, too, have repeatedly asked for faster options.

“We know they’re eager to earn that degree and transition into their careers,” said Weber State President Brad Mortensen in a statement announcing the green light.

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities — the accrediting body for the school — signed off the proposed degree. Mortensen serves as one of its 21 commissioners.

The first accelerated offering will be a bachelor’s of applied politics, philosophy and economics. The interdisciplinary degree is designed for students looking for careers in politics, public policy and law, according to the school’s announcement, with a particular focus on positions in state and local government or at nonprofits.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.