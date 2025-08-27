Fewer people killed on Utah roads during 100 deadliest days

The number of deadly summer crashes for 2025 represents a 10-year low, according to Utah’s Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety.

The data was in a preliminary report released Wednesday on Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when highway fatalities typically increase.

“Every number represents a person, and behind each of those lives are families, friends and communities,” said John Gleason, UDOT Public Relations Director. “Seeing fewer lives lost on Utah’s roads this year is encouraging progress. But with Labor Day being one of the busiest weekends of the year, we need everyone to do their part to keep that trend moving in the right direction.”

However, officials are concerned about an upward trend in motorcycle fatalities, which have jumped 35% this year.

In 2024, many motorcycle deaths were single rider crashes, but more recent accidents have involved other vehicles. Data from those incidents show speed, negotiating curves and left turns by motorcycle riders are factors contributing to the fatalities.

“Motorcycles have been one of the biggest challenges this year,” said Jason Mettmann, DPS communications manager. “Riders can protect themselves by wearing gear, sharpening skills, and riding defensively. Drivers must stay alert and give motorcycles space. Everyone has a role in preventing these tragedies.”