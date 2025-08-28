© 2025 KPCW

State fire restrictions reduced as Beulah Fire remains stagnant

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:16 PM MDT
The state will scale back fire restrictions just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Utah officials reduced the statewide restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1 this week after rain and improved weather conditions reduced wildfire hazards.

Bureau of Land Management Utah State Fire Management Officer Chris Delaney advised Utahns to use caution, even with the recent rain, as fuels can dry out quickly.

Stage 1 restrictions ban fires except within established fire pits at campgrounds or day-use areas on public lands and in unincorporated areas.

Fireworks are also banned under the order.

Violating fire restrictions is illegal and punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The reduced restrictions come as crews continue to fight the Beulah Fire in eastern Summit County.

The blaze has not significantly grown since Sunday after sparking Aug. 7. It’s burned just over 5,700 acres and is 55% complete.

Fire crews will continue to secure containment barriers along the fire’s edge and remove vegetation that could serve as fuel for the blaze.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
