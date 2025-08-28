State fire restrictions reduced as Beulah Fire remains stagnant

Utah officials reduced the statewide restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1 this week after rain and improved weather conditions reduced wildfire hazards.

Bureau of Land Management Utah State Fire Management Officer Chris Delaney advised Utahns to use caution, even with the recent rain, as fuels can dry out quickly.

Just in time for Labor Day 🎉 Utah will roll back to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Aug 28.

BLM, USFS & NPS lands in Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane & Washington counties follow on Aug 29.

Just in time for Labor Day 🎉 Utah will roll back to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Aug 28.

BLM, USFS & NPS lands in Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane & Washington counties follow on Aug 29.

Stage 1 restrictions ban fires except within established fire pits at campgrounds or day-use areas on public lands and in unincorporated areas.

Fireworks are also banned under the order.

Violating fire restrictions is illegal and punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The reduced restrictions come as crews continue to fight the Beulah Fire in eastern Summit County.

The blaze has not significantly grown since Sunday after sparking Aug. 7. It’s burned just over 5,700 acres and is 55% complete.

Fire crews will continue to secure containment barriers along the fire’s edge and remove vegetation that could serve as fuel for the blaze.