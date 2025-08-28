Utah officials urge outdoor recreation safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

The Utah Department of Natural Resources says the end-of-summer holiday brings some of the largest crowds to recreation areas across the state.

DNR Division of Law Enforcement captain Chase Pili said there are five things people can do this weekend to stay safe and have fun. “Wear a life jacket, wear a helmet, plan for heat and storms, don’t operate impaired and use your fire sense,” he said.

So far this year 10 people have died after drowning in a Utah waterbody. Nine were not wearing life jackets.

On land, DNR officers have responded to 22 off-road vehicle crashes, five involving DUIs and seven that caused life-threatening injuries.

State recreation officials say many of these incidents were preventable.

On the water, boaters and paddlers should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, regardless of age or swimming ability. Kids 12 and younger are required to wear a life jacket at all times.

On the trails, drivers and riders are advised to wear a transportation department-approved helmet, buckle up and wear eye and hand protection. Utah law requires riders under 18 to wear a helmet at all times.