University of Utah students start petition against class schedule changes

University of Utah students have started a petition after the school announced its plans to change course schedules.

The state school said, beginning next semester, half of all classes will be scheduled outside the “primetime hours” of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., especially Tuesdays and Thursdays.

By fall 2026, the school says no more than 30% of classes will be scheduled during those primetime hours Monday through Friday.

The school says the scheduling bottlenecks cause a range of issues from parking problems and limited flexibility for students to hindering graduation rates and increasing the time it takes to earn a diploma.

If courses are spread out, the university says it can offer more students access to the classes they need to graduate.

Last week’s announcement sparked debate and led to hundreds of social media comments on the school’s page against the modifications and a student-led petition to reverse the change .

The petition states, “The abrupt shift away from this scheduling has placed undue strain on the student body, leading to disruptions in not only academic performance but also in personal and professional life management.”

Petition organizers say they recognize the parking concerns but say, “the solution should not compromise educational quality or student well-being.”

More than 6,400 people have signed the petition since it was created Aug. 28.