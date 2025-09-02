© 2025 KPCW

Utah wildlife officials inspect 11K boats for ‘STD of the Sea’ Labor Day weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
Quagga Muscles
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
DNR officer cleans jet skis at a decontamination station.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources and the Division of Wildlife Resources inspected more than 11,600 watercraft over Labor Day weekend.

Wildlife officers decontaminated about 150 boats from Friday to Monday.

It’s an effort to prevent spreading quagga mussels and other aquatic invasive species from Lake Powell and out-of-state reservoirs to Utah’s waterbodies.

Anyone with watercraft, including boats, paddleboards, canoes and kayaks, is required to stop at all open inspection stations.

Utah has more than 40 inspection stations at various boat ramps, along highways and at ports of entry across the state.

To learn more about the dangers of quagga mussels and other aquatic invasive species visit Utah’s STD of the Sea website.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
