Utah wildlife officials inspect 11K boats for ‘STD of the Sea’ Labor Day weekend

Wildlife officers decontaminated about 150 boats from Friday to Monday.

It’s an effort to prevent spreading quagga mussels and other aquatic invasive species from Lake Powell and out-of-state reservoirs to Utah’s waterbodies.

Anyone with watercraft, including boats, paddleboards, canoes and kayaks, is required to stop at all open inspection stations.

Utah has more than 40 inspection stations at various boat ramps, along highways and at ports of entry across the state.