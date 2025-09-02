Victims identified in deadly Little Cottonwood Canyon plane crash

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the two people involved in a plane crash near Alta over the weekend.

Deputies said 55-year-old Christopher Marx was killed and 40-year-old Alex Dulude was critically injured when their plane crashed in the Albion Basin area of Little Cottonwood Canyon around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dulude was flown to the University of Utah hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday night.

More information about the victims has not yet been released.

The plane, registered to an LLC in Maryland, had a flight path spanning from Virginia to Nevada over the previous 10 days, according to Fox 13 .

The crash site near Alta will remain closed until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board complete their on-site investigation.