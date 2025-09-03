The rumors were (sort of) true: Utah is getting a Buc-ee’s store

Utah County may soon be getting a Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center — just a few miles away from where a persistent rumor in July said it would go.

The Springville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Texas-based retailer. In that memo, the city pledges to build infrastructure — streets, power lines, water and sewer lines — to service the expected 74,000-square-foot store and gas station off of Exit 261 along Interstate 15.

The travel center would bring to Springville some 200 permanent jobs, with starting wages of $18 to $20 an hour, according to Stan Beard, director of development and real estate for Buc-ee’s.

“It’s our first store in Utah, and it belongs here,” Beard told the council. “We’re the fun store. And if this isn’t a fun, family town, I don’t know what is.”

Beard estimated that it would take up to 2½ years for the store to open. It would take nine to 12 months of planning before the first shovel of dirt is moved, he said, and construction would take another 15 to 18 months.

“It will happen quicker than any of us expect,” Beard said.

The Springville location will have 60 fueling positions, or 120 pumps, under four canopies, Beard said. The location will also feature charging stations for electric vehicles.

