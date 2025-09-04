Utah safety officials urge pedestrian safety as students head back to school

So far this year, 25 cyclists and pedestrians have been killed in incidents with cars.

Utah law requires drivers to make complete stops at occupied school crosswalks and remain stopped until everyone has crossed the road.

In non-school crosswalks, drivers must yield to pedestrians in the roadway.

Park City will see more bikers on roads Friday during McPolin Elementary’s bike to school day.

Students will meet at four locations between 7:20 and 7:40 a.m. before heading to school.

Students must wear helmets, and it is illegal for anyone under eight to ride e-bikes around town. Helmets will be available at all meeting points.