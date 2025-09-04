© 2025 KPCW

Utah safety officials urge pedestrian safety as students head back to school

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT
UDOT plans to install touchless buttons at every intersection signal on state routes by 2033.
UDOT
Utah law requires drivers to make complete stops at occupied school crosswalks and remain stopped until everyone has crossed the road.

As Utah students head back to class, the Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers about crosswalk safety laws.

So far this year, 25 cyclists and pedestrians have been killed in incidents with cars.

In non-school crosswalks, drivers must yield to pedestrians in the roadway.

Park City will see more bikers on roads Friday during McPolin Elementary’s bike to school day.

Students will meet at four locations between 7:20 and 7:40 a.m. before heading to school.

Students must wear helmets, and it is illegal for anyone under eight to ride e-bikes around town. Helmets will be available at all meeting points.
