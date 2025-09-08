Utah Olympic organizing committee unveils $200M fundraising program: Podium34

Utah’s 2034 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee’s historic fundraising initiative is called Podium34.

According to the committee, it’s the first initiative of its kind in scale and scope for an Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee.

Podium34 is made up of more than 20 Utah families, nonprofit foundations, charitable arms of Utah corporations and other giving organizations. Together, they have pledged over $200 million to the Utah organizing committee — the largest philanthropic campaign in support of hosting an Olympic Games to date.

Among the 20+ donors, nine are “founding captain donors” who have committed $20 million or more. Park City residents and Park Record owners Matthew and Tatiana Prince are among the founding captain donors.

Organizing committee leaders say the money will support education, youth sports, mental health and other Olympic priorities.