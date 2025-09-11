Utah political ‘gadfly’ George Zinn arrested, released after Charlie Kirk shooting

Images rapidly circulated online Wednesday showing police escorting an older man away after the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — and many Utahns recognized him as occasionally ubiquitous activist George Zinn, 71.

Utah state law enforcement officials late Wednesday said he was taken into custody on suspicion of obstruction of justice and ultimately released. Another person was also detained in connection with the shooting but was later released as well after law enforcement interrogation, Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed in a news release.

“There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter,” according to the release.

The Salt Lake Tribune’s attempts to reach Zinn were unsuccessful. Attorneys who represented Zinn in misdemeanor cases earlier this year also did not respond to requests for comment.

Zinn is known for showing up — and occasionally disrupting or being arrested at — events ranging from political speeches to the Sundance Film Festival to various protests. He holds the distinction of being the first person thrown out by security at the swanky City Creek Center mall when it first opened in downtown Salt Lake City in March 2012.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.