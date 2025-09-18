Utah, FTC sue Ticketmaster, Live Nation over hidden fees

The Federal Trade Commission and states, including Utah, are suing Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

It also alleges Ticketmaster encouraged brokers to circumvent the site’s enforcement measures and sell millions of tickets on the secondary market.

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said, “Utah is stepping up, cracking down on these deceptive tactics to make sure everyone can get seats to their favorite shows without being victimized.”

The state alleges Live Nation and Ticketmaster deceptively displayed low ticket prices to consumers and then added fees of up to 44% of the original price at checkout.

From 2019 to 2024, Ticketmaster generated more than $11 billion in revenue through its mandatory fees.