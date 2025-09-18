© 2025 KPCW

Utah, FTC sue Ticketmaster, Live Nation over hidden fees

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:34 PM MDT
Rafael Henrique
/
Adobe Stock
Utah, the FTC and a coalition of other U.S. states filed a lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster Sept. 18, 2025.

The lawsuit filed Thursday claims the ticket sales companies hid fees and misrepresented ticket prices.

The Federal Trade Commission and states, including Utah, are suing Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

It also alleges Ticketmaster encouraged brokers to circumvent the site’s enforcement measures and sell millions of tickets on the secondary market.

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said, “Utah is stepping up, cracking down on these deceptive tactics to make sure everyone can get seats to their favorite shows without being victimized.”

The state alleges Live Nation and Ticketmaster deceptively displayed low ticket prices to consumers and then added fees of up to 44% of the original price at checkout.

From 2019 to 2024, Ticketmaster generated more than $11 billion in revenue through its mandatory fees.
