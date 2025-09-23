UVU starts independent security review after the assassination of Charlie Kirk

“We believe the findings of the comprehensive, third-party independent review of this targeted act of violence will offer valuable insights on how college campuses improve response and preparedness moving forward,” Astrid Tuminez, president of UVU said in a statement. “We will integrate the findings into our efforts to strengthen and improve safety practices for UVU and all of Utah higher education.”

The university has implemented several measures to protect staff, faculty and students, according to a news release. Operational details are unavailable for security reasons, but there’s an increased law enforcement presence on campus.

Lawmakers on the Utah Legislature’s School Security Task Force also spoke about the independent review during a Monday meeting, saying they expect those findings to provide valuable insights on how higher education institutions across the state can strengthen safety practices.

“Once the review and criminal investigation are complete, that will be the appropriate time for thoughtful conversations. Right now, we need to allow them to proceed without distractions,” Ogden Republican Sen. Ann Millner said while reading a prepared statement.

The Legislature’s responsibility is to ensure that the FBI, the state’s Department of Public Safety, the Board of Higher Education and Utah Valley University can carry out their reviews, Millner said.

“We pursue real, evidence-based solutions, grounded in facts, not speculation or emotional reactions,” Millner added. “So let us stand together, firm in our values, respectful in our discourse, and unwavering in our pursuit of best practices and real solutions.”

Over 3,000 people attended the Turning Point USA event on Sep. 10 in an outdoor open venue where Kirk was shot by a lone gunman on a roof. Hours after the shooting, Utah Valley University Police Chief Jeff Long called the incident “a police chief’s nightmare.” Six police officers were at the event, along other officers in plain clothes in the crowd. Kirk’s security team was also present and collaborated with UVU’s public safety officials.

The university said it won’t discuss the specific security measures that were in place on Sep. 10 beyond what has already been shared until the review is complete. The goal is to ensure an impartial review and to support ongoing campus security, according to the release.

Campus closed down for students for a week after the shooting, and many returned feeling uneasy after the event, according to a FOX 13 report.

Millner’s Monday statement also condemned the shooting, describing it as “a direct attack on the values that define our nation.”

“There’s no place for violence here in Utah on our college campuses or in this country, our universities must remain marketplaces of ideas, places where students, faculty and the broader community can engage in open, respectful and vigorous debate,” Millner said.