Utah’s Mighty 5 remain open amid government shutdown

The National Park Service reports almost 16 million people visited Utah’s parks in 2024 and contributed more than $3 billion to the state economy.

Utah Office of Tourism and Film Director Natalie Randall said the office’s “priority has been and continues to be preserving our parks, maintaining the visitor experience, and ensuring Utah communities and businesses that rely on national park visitation are supported.”

Park visitors across the U.S. can expect their local parks to remain open with reduced services and staffing.