© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah’s Mighty 5 remain open amid government shutdown

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver,
Leslie Thatcher
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM MDT
Moab, Utah, USA - 25 May 2025: Entrance to the visitor centre at the Arches National Park in Moab
Cerib
/
Adobe Stock
Moab, Utah, USA - 25 May 2025: Entrance to the visitor centre at the Arches National Park in Moab

Utah’s Mighty 5 national parks—Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion—will remain open despite the government shutdown Wednesday.

The National Park Service reports almost 16 million people visited Utah’s parks in 2024 and contributed more than $3 billion to the state economy.

Utah Office of Tourism and Film Director Natalie Randall said the office’s “priority has been and continues to be preserving our parks, maintaining the visitor experience, and ensuring Utah communities and businesses that rely on national park visitation are supported.”

Park visitors across the U.S. can expect their local parks to remain open with reduced services and staffing.

The latest information on Utah's parks can be found at VisitUtah.com/shutdown
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher