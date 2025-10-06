Utah higher education task force to study campus security policies, resources

The group will be asked to evaluate existing safety measures and recommend policies and actions to enhance security and the well-being of students, staff and faculty.

Commissioner Geoffrey Landward was to appoint the task force by a unanimous vote of the Utah Board of Higher Education Oct. 2.

It comes in the wake of the Sept. 10 fatal shooting of conservative podcaster and political influencer Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University . A 22-year-old Washington County man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting.

In a news release, Landward said the state’s colleges and universities should be safe places where “students can learn, faculty can teach and research, and where communities can gather to exchange ideas.”

“We have an opportunity to revisit our policies, our practices and our resources to determine how we can further advance safety on our campuses,” Landward said. “We must ensure that our colleges provide spaces where our students can learn, where our faculty can teach and research, and where communities can gather to exchange ideas and enjoy the beauty of our campuses safely.”

When appointed, the task force could include campus security experts, risk managers, law enforcement and school administrators, along with faculty and student representatives.

