‘Be patient’: Over a week into the government shutdown, how is SLC airport being affected?

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published October 10, 2025 at 2:38 PM MDT
A TSA agent waits to assist a traveler at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A TSA agent waits to assist a traveler at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

More than a week into the federal government shut down, the Salt Lake City International Airport reports they aren’t seeing any major effects that passengers can see.

As the government shutdown continues, though, it is affecting federal workers on whom the airport relies — because they are continued to work while their paychecks are withheld. (President Donald Trump even suggested Tuesday that those paychecks could potentially be canceled, AP News reported.)

Airport officials are keeping an eye on the shutdown and how it might affect operations, said Nancy Volmer, the airport’s director of communications and marketing. In the meantime, she said, officials plan to help federal workers any way they can.

Volmer said she recently took a flight out of Salt Lake City’s airport, and was impressed with workers’ cheerful demeanor as everything ran smoothly.

Delays have been reported at airports across the country because of a shortage of air traffic controllers, NBC News reported. Those airports include Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as well as airports near Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune