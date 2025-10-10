Summit County cuts some criminal charges from Kouri Richins’ murder case

Richins is still charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder – two first-degree felonies that could send her to prison for the rest of her life, if convicted by a jury.

Court papers filed Monday, Oct.6, show prosecutors reduced the number of Richins’ other alleged crimes from eight felonies to three.

Richins is now charged with one count of forgery, a second-degree felony, and two second-degree felony counts of insurance fraud. Previously only one insurance fraud charge was alleged.

The documents show two counts of drug distribution, two counts of mortgage fraud and two counts of forgery were dropped.

Richins was arrested and charged in connection with Eric Richins’ death in May 2023, more than a year after he died.

The Kamas mother of three, who went on to write a children’s book about grief, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Kouri Richins is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail ahead of a February 2026 trial in 3rd District Court. Her defense team recently asked the court to reconsider bail, citing new case evidence. A judge has not ruled on the request.

Kouri Richins is separately charged with multiple financial crimes, which prosecutors first said were tied to her motive for murder. A judge later separated the murder charges from some of the alleged financial wrongdoings.

No trial date has been set in that case.