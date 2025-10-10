Utah Olympic Park uphill passes go on sale this month

The park opened uphill access on West Peak to the public for the first time last year, selling 400 passes.

Olympic park general manager Jamie Kimball said those sold out in less than five minutes.

“We’ll go to 800 passes this year,” he said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Friday, Oct. 10 . “We saw there was plenty of space for people to spread out there and get out on the hill and experience it. So we're excited to bring that back.”

This year, he said passholders will have buddy passes to use as well.

The trails at the Spence F. Eccles Olympic Mountain Center are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Jan. 1 but do not include access to the training runs on the mountain.

Kimball said the area is great for beginners who want to test out their backcountry skills and equipment.

Uphill season passes go on sale online Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.