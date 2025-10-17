© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BYU offered to pay for Barstool Sports’ broadcast in Provo — but only if the cast agreed to one condition

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:34 PM MDT
Dave Portnoy at the BYU bookstore.
@stoolepresidente
/
X
Dave Portnoy at the BYU bookstore.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy isn’t bringing his show to Provo when “Big Noon Kickoff” is in town this weekend.

“The Barstool College Football Show” airs before “Big Noon Kickoff” on FOX Sports. And Portnoy wanted to take the show on the road, broadcasting live from LaVell Edwards Stadium for this weekend’s rivalry game.

But BYU had one stipulation that Portnoy said his crew could not adhere to.

“[BYU] would help pay for you to bring the whole show here,” Portnoy explained on his podcast. “They want Barstool here. The caveat was there was no swearing in the show.”

Portnoy said he couldn’t agree to that.

“BYU did not ban Barstool,” Portnoy later wrote on social media. “In fact, quite the opposite. They requested the show... Just wasn’t in the cards but by all indications they really wanted it and were even willing to offset the extra costs as long as we didn’t swear.”

Portnoy will still be in Provo as a member of the “Big Noon Kickoff” panel without the rest of the Barstool personalities.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune