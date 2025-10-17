BYU offered to pay for Barstool Sports’ broadcast in Provo — but only if the cast agreed to one condition

“The Barstool College Football Show” airs before “Big Noon Kickoff” on FOX Sports. And Portnoy wanted to take the show on the road, broadcasting live from LaVell Edwards Stadium for this weekend’s rivalry game.

But BYU had one stipulation that Portnoy said his crew could not adhere to.

“[BYU] would help pay for you to bring the whole show here,” Portnoy explained on his podcast. “They want Barstool here. The caveat was there was no swearing in the show.”

Portnoy said he couldn’t agree to that.

“BYU did not ban Barstool,” Portnoy later wrote on social media. “In fact, quite the opposite. They requested the show... Just wasn’t in the cards but by all indications they really wanted it and were even willing to offset the extra costs as long as we didn’t swear.”

Portnoy will still be in Provo as a member of the “Big Noon Kickoff” panel without the rest of the Barstool personalities.

BYU Bookstore Review pic.twitter.com/wtPtUEYNr4 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 17, 2025

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.